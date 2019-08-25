The man who complained police need “to yield to bicyclists while crossing at a crosswalk” needs to be reminded that individuals riding bicycles are not pedestrians, and neither the police or others are required to yield to them. If you ride a bicycle and wish for people to yield to you when crossing at a crosswalk, get off the bicycle and walk it across.
This nation was so blessed to have the brave, hardworking men and women from the "Greatest Generation." Thank you Mr. Higashi, you are a Great American!
I just wrote a check to Pennington County for $200 to renew license plates on my vehicles. But I watch on a daily basis, multiple ATV/UTVs traveling all over our roads, without license plates. ZERO enforcement. Why did I write that check?
A little confused here. Gov.Noem touted on her run for governor that she helped on the farm bill, which made hemp legal! Now she says we are not smart enough and she lacks the knowledge to have it legal in South Dakota. Why did she work so hard to make it legal in the farm bill? Looks like pay-to-play to me.