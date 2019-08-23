What’s everyone so excited about just because Gov. Noem wants answers to 315 hemp-related questions? As we slowly slip closer to legalizing more brain-numbing substances, I would think the Legislature would want as much information as possible so it can make some intelligent decisions for a change.
Americans have had free access to guns for over 200 years. What has happened that we are so different in recent times?
We have free food banks, backpacks (food program) for kids, school supply drives, clothing drives, low-rent housing and free breakfast and lunch at schools. With all of this available, what are the parents responsible for?
Rapid City might want to consider changing the Welcome To Rapid City sign by adding be ready to drive like you're in a NASCAR Race. In small print, "Don't worry about speed limits or traffic lights — no one here does."
Defunding Planned Parenthood is not the victory many right-to-lifers think. The best way to reduce the demand for abortion is through sensible contraception measures. Reducing the availability of low-cost women's health providers will increase unwanted pregnancies.