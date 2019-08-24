Perhaps the American consumer should also send a message to corporate America that it is time to find manufacturing partners outside of China. What has China ever done for your family?
Why have guns become an issue after being around for 200 years? If we go back 60 to 70 years ago or more we find children being raised by a husband and wife and they were being taught right from wrong and the value of human life.
I agree that common-sense conception measures should be used to reduce abortion. I do not agree that abortion should be employed as a "common-sense" measure.
A recent medical study has shown that THC in marijuana has been shown to be an effective treatment in slowing the progression of pancreatic cancer, but Gov. Noem is busy keeping us safe from the the dangers of growing hemp in South Dakota. We are so stupid.
Enjoyed chatting with the lady in line at the Pennington County Treasurer's office as well as Nathan who took care of transferring my car title. It was a great day, being re-affirmed of my faith in humanity.