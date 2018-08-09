STURGIS | Amy Riston definitely enjoyed her test ride in a Vanderhall Venice three-wheeler.
Riston, of Arkansas, drove and Denise Allen of Memphis, Tenn., rode shotgun in a gunmetal gray roadster for a 10-minute run Wednesday morning up Highway 14A between Sturgis and the Boulder Canyon Country Club and back.
“It was great. I would much rather have one of these than a motorcycle,” said Riston. “They just feel so much more stable.”
Allen couldn’t have agreed more.
“You don’t have to be that intense,” she said. “You can enjoy the ride around you and the surroundings that you’re in.”
The Vanderhall three-wheeler indeed offers the wind-in-your-face experience along with pin-your-ears-back performance.
Like the Polaris Slingshot three-wheeler, the Vanderhall seats driver and passenger side-by-side and is powered by an automotive engine and transmission package.
Basic differences: the Slingshot’s angular design gives it an almost sinister “Batmobile” look, while the Vanderhall’s smooth lines evoke the Indianapolis 500 roadster look of the 1930s, '40s and '50s.
“All you need are the goggles and a dirty face,” quipped Vanderhall demo driver Jerome Vassallo.
Another difference: The Vanderhall is front-wheel drive, while the Slingshot is rear-wheel drive.
Vanderhall director of marketing Daniel Boyer said company founder Steve Hall decided to design and market a three-wheeled, two-seater motorcycle/sports car after an attempt to import Noble sports cars from England was thwarted by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emission regulations.
Since the Vanderhall is classified as a motorcycle and uses current and EPA-regulated General Motors engines — turbocharged, 1.4 liter, four-cylinder engines used in Chevrolet Cruz sedans — they avoid the regulatory hurdles faced by a small company developing and marketing an automobile.
Design of the Vanderhall began in 2010 and the first vehicles went to market in 2015, Boyer said
“People just love them. They’re such fun to drive,” Boyer said.
More models are due for release in 2019.
Boyer said the Laguna includes multi-layer, hand-laid carbon fiber bodywork and a top. Other desirable features include heated seats, a cabin heater, Bluetooth sound systems and cruise control.
The Vanderhalls are handbuilt in Provo, Utah, with production at about 180 vehicles per month.
Boyer said 16 of 20 vehicles brought to Sturgis for demonstration purposes had sold by late Tuesday with another shipment arriving overnight.
Talks are underway to establish a dealer for the area. A local motorcycle dealer is said to be extremely interested.
The Vanderhall adds to the is-it-a-motorcycle-or-a sports-car debate, while appealing to any adventurous motoring spirit.
“If you want to be James Bond, Steve McQueen or James Dean, this gives you that persona,” Boyer said.
Riston was more succinct after her morning test-drive.
“They're fun. They’re very fun,” she said.
