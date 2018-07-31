Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TYNDALL | A Tyndall woman accused of unlawfully removing her 1-year-old grandchild from a daycare won't serve jail time under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say a baby sitter called authorities May 10 to report a woman had taken a child from a Scotland residence. Deputies used 42-year-old Angela Heier's cellphone to find her hours later in Volin. The child was returned to the parents.

Heier initially was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The charge was later dropped and replaced with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct, which together carry a maximum punishment of slightly more than a year behind bars.

The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports that Heier pleaded guilty Monday and was given a suspended 20-day jail sentence and fined $550.

