University of Wyoming spent $42,000 fighting records lawsuit

CASPER, Wyo. | The University of Wyoming paid attorneys more than $42,000 in an unsuccessful attempt to block the release of records involving a decision not to renew the contract of the school's president.

A judge in January ordered the release of records involving President Laurie Nichols to four news outlets.

Donal O'Toole, who was Faculty Senate chair when Nichols was dismissed, called the legal expense "a stupid waste of money."

The records showed university officials investigated interactions between Nichols and employees, leading to a decision by trustees not to renew her contract last summer. Nichols is now president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Released invoices show that Hirst Applegate, a Cheyenne-based law firm hired by the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees to defend it against the media requests, billed the university six times in the latter half of 2019. All but one of those invoices were for $7,000 or more, according to two of the news outlets that sued, the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile.

A voicemail left for board Chairman Dave True was not returned.