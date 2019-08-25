While China remains the U.S.’s largest trade question mark, the European Union, Japan and the rest of North America are looking to pick up the slack for parts of the agricultural industry’s export sector.
On Aug. 2, representatives from across the U.S. beef industry, including De Smet, South Dakota attorney and cattle feeder Todd Wilkinson, visited the White House for the signing of a new EU-US beef trade deal. Wilkinson, a past South Dakota Cattleman’s Association president and current policy division vice chairman of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said the red carpet was rolled out for U.S. beef that day.
“It was quite impressive,” he said.
The deal, which raises U.S. beef exports to the EU steadily over a seven-year period, will give the U.S. an 80% market share on the EU’s total beef imports at the end of its cycle. Currently, the U.S. exports roughly 13,500 metric tons per year. At the end of the seven-year period, the U.S. will be exporting 35,000 metric tons. This translates to a $220 billion increase.
The EU currently has a cap of 45,000 metric tons per year of imported beef. Wilkinson said that if this newest deal wasn’t put in place, the U.S. market share in the EU would have dropped rather than increased dramatically.
“We don’t have to worry,” he said.
During the signing of the newest deal with representatives from both sides at the White House, Wilkinson said he had the chance to meet with EU reps and suggest lifting the cap altogether to let their customers decide what the best beef in the world actually is.
“But he didn’t go for that,” Wilkinson joked. “But it is a big positive for our market. That’s what we need right now.”
While the EU and the U.S. settled their trade talks, Wilkinson said the next two major deals — a trade deal with Japan and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with North American partners — are well on their way to being signed.
During his visit to the White House, Wilkinson said he met with people in the know about the Japan deal and suggested that Japan should come along in the coming months. Additionally, he said he has heard that USMCA will get a House vote this fall.
While both deals could open up some much needed export relief for all ag sectors, Wilkinson said it isn’t about expanding as much as maintaining with our trade partners that matter most.
“If we didn’t get it passed, it’d have a devastating effect on the market,” he said.
“Every year we don’t get a deal done, Australia gets more of a market share with Japan,” Wilkinson added.
Unfortunately for the pork and soybean sector, Wilkinson doesn’t expect any news to come out of China for a while as he said they’ve been playing less-than-fair over the last few months.
“Every time I get a briefing on China, we hear one thing, and then they seem to back away from the table when they say they’re willing to negotiate,” he said.
All in all, the new beef deal is a good step toward an extended partnership with the EU and other trade partners west of Asia as the U.S. continues its trade war with China, Wilkinson said.
“It’s good to get some positive news in the market,” he said.