US judge says new pipelines need more review

In response, Morris agreed to limit the scope of his ruling but stopped short of a full reversal. He said the Army Corps "committed serious error" in failing to adequately consult with wildlife agencies before reauthorizing the permitting program in 2017.

"To allow the Corps to continue to authorize new oil and gas pipeline construction could seriously injure protected species and critical habitat," Morris wrote.

A spokeswoman for the gas industry said the ruling would quickly be appealed.

"Arbitrarily singling out certain new projects only prolongs the highly disruptive nature of this order," said Amy Conway with the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.

She said the permit program allowed projects to be reviewed efficiently "with minimal environmental impacts."

The Army Corps has broad jurisdiction over U.S. waterways. It uses the blanket permit to approve qualifying pipelines and other utility projects after only minimal environmental review.

Since Nationwide Permit 12 was renewed three years ago it has been used roughly 38,000 times, according to federal officials.

Army Corps spokesman Doug Garmin referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined to comment.

Industry supporters describe the program as crucial for timely decisions on projects that can stretch across multiple states and cross hundreds of water bodies. Analyzing each of those crossings would be costly and is unnecessary because most involve little disturbance of land or water, they said.

