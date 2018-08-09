Vast Broadband will increase its speed capabilities to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) in the Black Hills starting in November. The expansion of the 1 Gig internet speed into the region will be the first for Vast in South Dakota.
In preparation for the 1 Gig launch, Vast will transition a few channels in the Black Hills area from analog to digital on September 5, 2018.
“Most customers have flat screen TVs or digital service so the conversion will be seamless,” said regional vice president Weldon Feightner. “A simple reprogramming of your TV and searching the new position on the lineup for favorite networks is all that will be required.”
Vast residential and business services are available to nearly 60,000 residential and business customers in the Black Hills Region.