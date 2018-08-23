LESTERVILLE | Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a car crash in Yankton County over the weekend.
The state Department of Public Safety said Thursday 20-year-old Saul Renteria, of Yankton, was killed when the car in which he was riding veered into a ditch near Lesterville Saturday, hit a field approach, went airborne and caught fire upon landing.
The 29-year-old driver and the other passenger, a 25-year-old man, were seriously injured. All three men in the vehicle were ejected.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.