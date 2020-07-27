Virtual art show offers encouragement to Lakota artists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Cloud Indian Art Show held every summer on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota is usually an intimate gathering — a chance for local Lakota artists to rub elbows with big-name artists in the Indigenous art world. Not this year.

But organizers have found a way to carry out the show for a 52nd year, bringing vital income to Native American artists who work all winter in anticipation of selling their pieces at summer art shows. The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School, a Jesuit school on Pine Ridge, held a virtual opening and is displaying the art online through August.

Some of the art has a different theme this year: Paintings feature masked subjects and beadwork now adorns cloth face coverings.

"Art is an essential part of Lakota culture," said Mary Maxon, the director of the Heritage Center at Red Cloud. "It's a part of life. The act of creating things of beauty and meaning is often a shared experience and the way that the culture is carried forward from generation to generation."