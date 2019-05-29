For a long time, the Northern Cheyenne people were very insular, perhaps because of their long and dreadful experience with the “vihio” — non-Indians. But, in recent years that is changing.
The Northern Cheyenne are welcoming visitors who are interested in our story. History books have much of that story right, but it can be greatly enhanced by the oral tradition, an unusual treasure, found in an out-of-the way place.
There are three ways to drive to the Northern Indian reservation. From Rapid City, get to Belle Fourche; hit Montana Highway 212, “The Warrior Trail” designated by the state of Montana because it wanders the same route traveled by plains warriors to hunt, camp and make their way to the Battle of the Little Big Horn. It leads through a long lonesome stretch of southeastern Montana, but is a straight shot to the Northern Cheyenne reservation. The famous battlefield is the second-most popular tourist attraction in Montana, drawing several hundred thousand each year, within easy striking distance of the equally popular Yellowstone National Park or Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Ashland, on the perimeter of the reservation, is home to the St. Labre Indian Academy, established in 1882 by the Ursaline nuns to provide education to Native children, in continuous operation since. Their museum has a magnificent collection of plains Indian beadwork and artifacts, including a very old, fully preserved bull buffalo and a nice gift shop. The good St. Labre folks welcome visitors, even summer tour buses.
Then next major destination is Lame Deer, named after a Sioux chief who killed there before the reservation days. It offers several historic sites, and it’s hard to get lost in a town with one major street and two stop signs. The Tribal Historic Preservation office, under the able direction of Tianna Limpy, welcomes visitors/guests, ever happy to share the Cheyenne story, often related by elders who congregate there.
The Chief Dull Knife College (CDKC) Cultural Center does the same, offering a rich display of historic photos and artifacts; Mina Seminole, director, and other staff ever graciously welcome visitors from around the world. The John Woodenlegs Memorial Library is a treasure trove for history buffs, with a beautiful photographic display of tribal elders and art. During weekdays, the college café is open. Next to the college is “Charging Horse” hill, where two young Cheyenne warriors were the last to be killed on a field of battle with the U.S. Army. CDKC staff share that poignant history.
For souvenirs, gifts or refreshments, the Flower Grinder, a Cheyenne version of Starbucks, offers much — as do stories in a nearby mini-mall, located right off 212. The tribal Charging Horse Casino offers gaming and a nice restaurant.
I-90E, from Billings, also leads to Cheyenne country, about 110 miles across through the Crow Reservation then onto Highway 212, which brings you near the Battle of the Little Big Horn (featured in another segment).
The final way is via Sheridan, Wyo., some 60 miles going on MT State Hwy 39, running right through the Cheyenne reservation, one of prettiest valleys in Montana. Prudent speed is a good idea, as wildlife (deer, antelope, coyotes, fox, pheasants and the occasional mountain lion or bear) is very plentiful in that area sometimes. Along the way is the Tongue River Reservoir Dam, due to a federally approved agreement, a main source of water for the Northern Cheyenne. It is a great fishery, camping, RV spots, boating and water-skiing site; rentals of such equipment and licenses are easily available during the season.
Hwy 39 will also take you to the The Battle of the Rosebud, called “Where the Girl Saved Her Brother,” (a significant battle the week before the Little Big Horn). There are interpretive signs, rest rooms and nice picnic tables in a beautiful and restful valley. The next stop might be the Kirby Saloon and eatery, a historic former post office and grocery store, featuring gaming and many photos of early settlers, such as 13 Cheyenne cowboy brothers, all then horseback. It’s a great place to meet and hobnob with local cowboys, often gobbling great burgers. It is also a popular destination for area bikers in favorable weather.
The next stop, Busby, offers three points of historical interest: Custer’s Last Camp, a long-running store, right on 212 offers a nice selection of refreshments, and locally produced art, beadwork and gifts, open on a regular basis from 8-9. Nearby is where Custer and the 7th Calvary laid their heads on the night before their date with destiny, the Little Big Horn Battle only 20 miles distant as the crow flies. The Two Moons Monument (famous Cheyenne Chief) and burial grounds for tribal skeletal remains repatriated from the Smithsonian in 1996, is right off the highway. Ask at the store for directions to the Ice monument, a famous and powerful Northern Cheyenne ceremonial man, a contemporary of Sitting Bull during conflict with the whites.
If you are interested in tribal history, consider Northern Cheyenne. Stop along Hwy 212 and go on an adventure, also close enough for day trips from South Dakota, Billings or Sheridan. You will be welcome in Cheyenne country.