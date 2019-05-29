{{featured_button_text}}

See what powwows are taking place this summer in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana.

June

June 7–9

All Veterans Wacipi

Pine Ridge, SD, 57770

Ramon (605) 441-5768

June 14–16

White Earth Pow Wow and Celebration

White Earth Pow Wow Grounds, White Earth, MN 56569

Lew Murray: 218-261-1599

June 14–16

Twin Buttes Powwow Celebration

Hwy 22, Buttes, ND 58636

Jessica Howling Wolf 701-421-6173

June 14–16

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Grand Celebration Powwow

Grand Casino Hinckley Powwow Grounds, 777 Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley, MN 55037

(320) 384-7771

June 14–16

Lower Sioux Wacipi

Lower Sioux Wacipi Grounds, 39527 Reservation Hwy 1, Morton, MN 56283

Jane Steffen (507) 697-8633 jane.steffen@lowersioux.com

June 15–16

Plains Indian Museum Powwow

720 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414

(307) 578-4012 huntero@centerofthewest.org

June 21–22

Wakpa Waste Wacipi

Tatanka Numpa Pow Wow Grounds, Red Shirt Table 57738

June 21–22

Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days and Pow Wow

Fort Washakie Powwow Grounds: 19 Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, WY 82520

Alejandra Silva asilva@easternshoshone.org

June 27–30

Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow and Indian Rodeo

19 Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, WY 82514

307-332-9106 mcbuck2th@hotmail.com

July 2019

July 3–7

Arlee Powwow Esyapqeyni

Arlee Powwow Grounds, Arlee, MT 59821

David Durgeloh Jr., (406) 830-5073 shoopdee@yahoo.com

July 5–7

152nd Annual Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Wacipi (Pow Wow)

SWO Ceremonial grounds, Agency Village, SD 57262

605-698-8217

July 5–7

Northern Cheyenne Fourth of July Chiefs Pow Wow

Carl Bement Rd. Lame Deer, MT 59043

Ruben Little Head Sr 406-876-2124

July 5–7

16th Annual Greenwood Wacipi - Pow Wow

Pow Wow grounds, Greenwood, SD 57759

Jean Drapeau 605-491-6268

July 5–7

Wakpamni Lake Area Wacipi Celebration

U.S. Highway 18, Batesland, SD 57716

Sandy Two Lance 605-407-7712

July 12–14

Prairie Island Summer Pow Wow

Prairie Island Indian Community Wacipi Grounds, 1158 Island Lake Blvd, Welch, MN 55089

(651) 267-4020 communications@piic.org

July 12–14

Pass Creek District Wacipi

American Horse School Campus, Wacipi Grounds, Allen, SD 57714

Julie Bad Wound 605-407-1699

July 19–21

57th Annual Flandreau Pow Wow (Wacipi)

Flandreau Santee Sioux Wacipi Grounds, 603 W Broad Ave., Flandreau, SD 57028

Mike Wakeman 605-530-0236

July 26–28

Fort Totten Days Pow Wow

Andrew Shaw Sr Arena, Fort Totten, ND 58335

(701) 766-4221 Email sltsectres@spiritlakenation.com

August 2019

Aug. 1–4

34th Annual Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi, Rodeo, Fair

Oglala Lakota Nation Pow Wow grounds, Pine Ridge, SD 57770

605-867-5821 ostoyate@gmail.com

Aug. 2–4

Rocky Boy Pow Wow

Rocky Boys Reservation, Agency Road & Clearview, Rocky Boy, MT 59521

Caryn Sangrey 406-395-5705

Aug. 3–4

Fort Union Trading Post Indian Arts Showcase

Fort Union Trading Post, 15550 Highway 1804, Williston, ND 58801

(701) 572-9083 visitfortunion@gmail.com

Aug. 9–11

Grand Portage Rendezvous Days Pow Wow

Grand Portage Monument Heritage Center, 170 Mile Creek Road, Grand Portage, MN 55605

218-475-2800 danal@grandportage.com

Aug. 9–11

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Pow Wow

PTN Pow Wow Grounds, Hwy 12, Niobrara, NE 68760

(402) 857-3519 Email swright@poncatribe-ne.org

Aug. 10–11

Pine Point Pow Wow

Pine Point Powwow Grounds, Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, MN 56575

Mike Swan (218) 573-2154 swanmike@arvig.net

Aug. 14–19

Crow Fair Celebration Pow Wow and Rodeo

Crow Agency, Crow Agency MT 59022

(406) 638-3808

Aug. 16–18

Shakopee Wdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi

SMSC Wacipi Grounds, 2975 Dakotah Parkway, Shakopee, MN 55372

Aug. 16–18

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Traditional Pow Wow

Iskigamizigan Powwow Grounds, Onamia, MN 56359

Tony Pike (320) 980-5367 or Carla Big Bear (320) 362-0862

Aug. 22–25

143rd Annual Rosebud Fair, Wacipi & Rodeo

Location: Rosebud Fairgrounds, 29 Fairgrounds Road, Rosebud, SD 57570

Danielle Burnette 605-856-2538 danielle.burnette@rst-nsn.gov

Aug. 30–31

2019 Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow, Fair & Rodeo

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow Grounds, US HWY 212, N. Eagle Butte, SD 57625

John Kessler 605-964-2447

Aug. 30–Sept. 1

Turtle Mountain Chippewa Pembina Labor Day Powwow

Turtle Mountain Chippewa Pembina Powwow Grounds, Hwy 5 West, Belcourt, ND 58316701-477-2600 info@tmbci.org

Aug. 30–Sept. 1

Leech Lake Labor Day Pow Wow

Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Grounds, 16599 69th Ave. N., Cass Lake, MN 56633

Vicky Goggleye (218) 335-8395

Aug. 30–Sept. 2

Ashland Labor Day Powwow

Ashland Arbor, Ashland, MT 59003

(406) 784-2883

Aug. 30–Sept. 2

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow Grounds, US Hwy 212, North Eagle Butte, SD 57625

Kenita Counting (605) 964-8344

Aug. 30–Sept. 2

Ponemah Labor Day Pow Wow

Ponemah Pow Wow Grounds, Ponemah, MN 56666

Wayne Johnson (218) 556-8329

Aug. 31

Chief Plenty Coups Day of Honor

1 Pryor Creek Road, Pryor, MT 59066

(406) 281-1859 plentycoups.fwp@gmail.com

September 2019

Sept. 6 – 8

United Tribes Pow Wow

3315 University Drive, Bismarck, ND 58504

Katt Chapin 701-421-8545

Sept. 13 – 15

Mendota’s Traditional Wacipi Pow Wow

St Peter’s Church Grounds, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota Heights, MN 55120

(651) 452-4141 mendotadakota@gmail.com

Sept. 19–21

St. Joseph's Indian School Pow Wow

1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325

605-234-3452 aktalakota@stjo.org

Sept. 20–22

47th Annual Mahkato Wacipi

Land of Memories Park: 100 Amos Owen Lane, Mankato, MN 56001

Dave Brave Heart 501-514-5088 mahkatowacipi@gmail.com

Sept. 21

Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow Rate

Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N 30th St., Omaha, NE 68111

Barbara Velázquez (531) 622-2253 bvelazquez@mccneb.edu

Sept. 27–29

Last Chance Community Pow Wow

Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 98 W Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59602

(406) 439-5631 lccpw@hotmail.com

October 2019

Oct. 5–6

10th Annual Rockin the Rez Pow Wow

Pakitu Community Park, 11100 Tiwa blvd., El Paso, TX 79927

Nancy Torres 915-694-4424

Oct. 11–13

Black Hills He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate (Pow Wow)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, 444 Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701

605-341-0925 s_yellowhawk23@hotmail.com

Oct. 14

2019 Native American Day Wacipi

Coliseum of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls, 515 N. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

605-367-7401 christy@sfmcc.org

