See what powwows are taking place this summer in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana.
June
June 7–9
All Veterans Wacipi
Pine Ridge, SD, 57770
Ramon (605) 441-5768
June 14–16
White Earth Pow Wow and Celebration
White Earth Pow Wow Grounds, White Earth, MN 56569
Lew Murray: 218-261-1599
June 14–16
Twin Buttes Powwow Celebration
Hwy 22, Buttes, ND 58636
Jessica Howling Wolf 701-421-6173
June 14–16
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Grand Celebration Powwow
Grand Casino Hinckley Powwow Grounds, 777 Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley, MN 55037
(320) 384-7771
June 14–16
Lower Sioux Wacipi
Lower Sioux Wacipi Grounds, 39527 Reservation Hwy 1, Morton, MN 56283
Jane Steffen (507) 697-8633 jane.steffen@lowersioux.com
June 15–16
Plains Indian Museum Powwow
720 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414
(307) 578-4012 huntero@centerofthewest.org
June 21–22
Wakpa Waste Wacipi
Tatanka Numpa Pow Wow Grounds, Red Shirt Table 57738
June 21–22
Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days and Pow Wow
Fort Washakie Powwow Grounds: 19 Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, WY 82520
Alejandra Silva asilva@easternshoshone.org
June 27–30
Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow and Indian Rodeo
19 Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, WY 82514
307-332-9106 mcbuck2th@hotmail.com
July 2019
July 3–7
Arlee Powwow Esyapqeyni
Arlee Powwow Grounds, Arlee, MT 59821
David Durgeloh Jr., (406) 830-5073 shoopdee@yahoo.com
July 5–7
152nd Annual Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Wacipi (Pow Wow)
SWO Ceremonial grounds, Agency Village, SD 57262
605-698-8217
July 5–7
Northern Cheyenne Fourth of July Chiefs Pow Wow
Carl Bement Rd. Lame Deer, MT 59043
Ruben Little Head Sr 406-876-2124
July 5–7
16th Annual Greenwood Wacipi - Pow Wow
Pow Wow grounds, Greenwood, SD 57759
Jean Drapeau 605-491-6268
July 5–7
Wakpamni Lake Area Wacipi Celebration
U.S. Highway 18, Batesland, SD 57716
Sandy Two Lance 605-407-7712
July 12–14
Prairie Island Summer Pow Wow
Prairie Island Indian Community Wacipi Grounds, 1158 Island Lake Blvd, Welch, MN 55089
(651) 267-4020 communications@piic.org
July 12–14
Pass Creek District Wacipi
American Horse School Campus, Wacipi Grounds, Allen, SD 57714
Julie Bad Wound 605-407-1699
July 19–21
57th Annual Flandreau Pow Wow (Wacipi)
Flandreau Santee Sioux Wacipi Grounds, 603 W Broad Ave., Flandreau, SD 57028
Mike Wakeman 605-530-0236
July 26–28
Fort Totten Days Pow Wow
Andrew Shaw Sr Arena, Fort Totten, ND 58335
(701) 766-4221 Email sltsectres@spiritlakenation.com
August 2019
Aug. 1–4
34th Annual Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi, Rodeo, Fair
Oglala Lakota Nation Pow Wow grounds, Pine Ridge, SD 57770
605-867-5821 ostoyate@gmail.com
Aug. 2–4
Rocky Boy Pow Wow
Rocky Boys Reservation, Agency Road & Clearview, Rocky Boy, MT 59521
Caryn Sangrey 406-395-5705
Aug. 3–4
Fort Union Trading Post Indian Arts Showcase
Fort Union Trading Post, 15550 Highway 1804, Williston, ND 58801
(701) 572-9083 visitfortunion@gmail.com
Aug. 9–11
Grand Portage Rendezvous Days Pow Wow
Grand Portage Monument Heritage Center, 170 Mile Creek Road, Grand Portage, MN 55605
You have free articles remaining.
218-475-2800 danal@grandportage.com
Aug. 9–11
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Pow Wow
PTN Pow Wow Grounds, Hwy 12, Niobrara, NE 68760
(402) 857-3519 Email swright@poncatribe-ne.org
Aug. 10–11
Pine Point Pow Wow
Pine Point Powwow Grounds, Pow Wow Highway, Ponsford, MN 56575
Mike Swan (218) 573-2154 swanmike@arvig.net
Aug. 14–19
Crow Fair Celebration Pow Wow and Rodeo
Crow Agency, Crow Agency MT 59022
(406) 638-3808
Aug. 16–18
Shakopee Wdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi
SMSC Wacipi Grounds, 2975 Dakotah Parkway, Shakopee, MN 55372
Aug. 16–18
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Traditional Pow Wow
Iskigamizigan Powwow Grounds, Onamia, MN 56359
Tony Pike (320) 980-5367 or Carla Big Bear (320) 362-0862
Aug. 22–25
143rd Annual Rosebud Fair, Wacipi & Rodeo
Location: Rosebud Fairgrounds, 29 Fairgrounds Road, Rosebud, SD 57570
Danielle Burnette 605-856-2538 danielle.burnette@rst-nsn.gov
Aug. 30–31
2019 Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow, Fair & Rodeo
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow Grounds, US HWY 212, N. Eagle Butte, SD 57625
John Kessler 605-964-2447
Aug. 30–Sept. 1
Turtle Mountain Chippewa Pembina Labor Day Powwow
Turtle Mountain Chippewa Pembina Powwow Grounds, Hwy 5 West, Belcourt, ND 58316701-477-2600 info@tmbci.org
Aug. 30–Sept. 1
Leech Lake Labor Day Pow Wow
Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Grounds, 16599 69th Ave. N., Cass Lake, MN 56633
Vicky Goggleye (218) 335-8395
Aug. 30–Sept. 2
Ashland Labor Day Powwow
Ashland Arbor, Ashland, MT 59003
(406) 784-2883
Aug. 30–Sept. 2
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Pow Wow Grounds, US Hwy 212, North Eagle Butte, SD 57625
Kenita Counting (605) 964-8344
Aug. 30–Sept. 2
Ponemah Labor Day Pow Wow
Ponemah Pow Wow Grounds, Ponemah, MN 56666
Wayne Johnson (218) 556-8329
Aug. 31
Chief Plenty Coups Day of Honor
1 Pryor Creek Road, Pryor, MT 59066
(406) 281-1859 plentycoups.fwp@gmail.com
September 2019
Sept. 6 – 8
United Tribes Pow Wow
3315 University Drive, Bismarck, ND 58504
Katt Chapin 701-421-8545
Sept. 13 – 15
Mendota’s Traditional Wacipi Pow Wow
St Peter’s Church Grounds, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota Heights, MN 55120
(651) 452-4141 mendotadakota@gmail.com
Sept. 19–21
St. Joseph's Indian School Pow Wow
1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
605-234-3452 aktalakota@stjo.org
Sept. 20–22
47th Annual Mahkato Wacipi
Land of Memories Park: 100 Amos Owen Lane, Mankato, MN 56001
Dave Brave Heart 501-514-5088 mahkatowacipi@gmail.com
Sept. 21
Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow Rate
Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N 30th St., Omaha, NE 68111
Barbara Velázquez (531) 622-2253 bvelazquez@mccneb.edu
Sept. 27–29
Last Chance Community Pow Wow
Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 98 W Custer Avenue, Helena, MT 59602
(406) 439-5631 lccpw@hotmail.com
October 2019
Oct. 5–6
10th Annual Rockin the Rez Pow Wow
Pakitu Community Park, 11100 Tiwa blvd., El Paso, TX 79927
Nancy Torres 915-694-4424
Oct. 11–13
Black Hills He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate (Pow Wow)
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, 444 Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
605-341-0925 s_yellowhawk23@hotmail.com
Oct. 14
2019 Native American Day Wacipi
Coliseum of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls, 515 N. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
605-367-7401 christy@sfmcc.org