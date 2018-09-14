SIOUX FALLS | The Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon goes up for auction Saturday, with a minimum bid of $3.15 million.
Payday loan mogul Chuck Brennan bought the speedway in 2015 and added it to his Badlands empire, which include the massive Badlands Pawn shop, venue and gun range. After South Dakota voters capped payday loan interest rates in 2016, Brennan has worked to liquidate his properties.
The Argus Leader reports the speedway's sale went on hold earlier when Minnehaha County officials said it had lost the grandfathered noise ordinance exemption letting it operate. The county later rescinded the decision.
The speedway last hosted a race in May 2017.