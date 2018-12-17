A 38-year-old Watertown man was sentenced to 20 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary Wednesday morning, Dec. 12, for killing a 28-year-old Watertown man last April.
Jeremy Steinberg was sentenced by Judge Carmen Means to the prison term with no time suspended. Means’ sentence was imposed after Steinberg previously plead guilty to first degree manslaughter for killing Kristopher Spotts on the night of April 9 at Spotts’ home at a mobile home court just south of U.S. Highway 212 West.
Steinberg inflicted multiple stab wounds on Spotts, who later died from his injuries. Steinberg’s killing of Spotts was the culmination of a day-long argument.
Steinberg was initially charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault. A plea deal struck between the Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office and Steinberg’s defense attorney, Tom Sannes, downgraded the charges to manslaughter.
Means took note of the plea before levying the sentence, calling the killing “100 percent avoidable.”
Prior to sentencing, Spotts’ sister, Ricki Boyle of Brookings, noted how her brother was turning his life around and enjoyed being a father before his life was cut short.
“I cannot fathom the thought of violence and hate my brother endured in his last moments,” Boyle said.