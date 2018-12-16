A new, interactive online series beginning this week seeks to help women in agriculture “cultivate resiliency.”
American Agri-Women, District 11 Agri-Women, University of Minnesota Extension and the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center are putting on the Cultivating Resiliency for Women in Agriculture web series to provide tangible things to help people weather stress.
The series will consist of six interactive sessions, each 90 minutes long and focused on a single topic. The sessions will be led by Shauna Reitmeier and Brenda Mack, behavioral health specialists who have deep rural and agricultural roots.
Doris Mold, past president of American Agri-Women, says the idea for the series began when she was on a panel in June on Building Resilient Ag Communities. There was talk there of a need for more formalized support in rural areas. There aren’t enough people working in behavioral health, she says.
Women, in particular, tend to take on tasks in many areas, Mold says, noting that she and Megan Roberts, with whom she has worked on the webinar, both are farmers in addition to having other jobs and responsibilities.
“We’re like a lot of women out there who are trying to balance a lot of things,” she says.
Mold and Roberts, of University of Minnesota Extension, got a UMASH grant to address the issue of stress in agriculture. The web series is only the first step. Following it will be a survey and more conversation about needs.
Anyone without a web connection can register and later listen in by phone, which Mold says would make it more like taking in a podcast.
The free online series will be held at noon Central Time on Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, March 8, and April 12. For more information on the sessions and registration, visit http://umash.umn.edu/cultivating-resiliency.