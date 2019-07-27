ABDERDEEN | It's been one year since the Westside Wesleyan congregation in Bristol lost its church in a fire.
Now, in its place, the outline of a new home for the congregation is taking shape in plywood and plank. The rebuild is well underway.
"We're getting things all sealed up if we can get the windows and doors in," said Lynn Lutz, Wesleyan Westside's pastor. "Should be on track. If they get it all sealed up, then weather isn't as much of a factor."
Lutz spoke earlier this month, a few days prior to the one-year anniversary of the fire, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on July 20, 2018. The church secretary was coming from the basement, noticed smoke, opened a window, then went to the office and was met with a flash of flame, according to American News archives.
"Everything was impacted as far as the physical contents. The origination of the fire was somewhere in my office; that sustained the bulk of it. I lost practically everything. Computers, records, books, music, all of those kinds of things. That's not the most important things," Lutz said.
Some things were admittedly irreplaceable, like records, resources and personal items. But no one was injured in the fire.
Another loss is a handful of parishioners who decided to change churches when Westside burned down. Lutz understands it's hard to not see those past baptisms, weddings and other touchstone moments once a church is gone. It can make it easier to act on a transition that was perhaps being pondered because of a move or a change in family.
"For the most part everybody is on board. We have had a few people leave. We're not as much a community church as we are a regional church. We draw from Aberdeen, Conde, Webster ..." he said.
Just prior to the fire, Lutz said there were plans in the works for an addition and improvements. The fire's timing was just before checks were to be cut for as much as $400,000. Had the upgrades been made, they would have been a loss, too, he said.
"We were making plans and yet that all got sidetracked when we had the fire. We had to make a whole different set of plans," Lutz said.
The lurch was felt by even the youngest of parishioners, but sometimes they also meet challenges with the easiest optimism. Lutz, who'd been speaking solemnly, lightened his voice. A pleasant memory popped up, and he had to share about a recent Sunday school class. They were covering "the big picture."
"God sees the big picture, we only see a little bit. One kid ... happens to be the son of the man who's on my church board. He does building design. The little guy said, 'God had my daddy here so he could build us another church.' The kids understand, they see the big picture. It really was. While it was tragic, it really was a God thing," Lutz said.
He said having a fresh start with a new church will ultimately be a good thing. The new building will be one level and easily accessible by wheelchair or walker. It will also eliminate the hauling of groceries or other fellowship needs up and down from the basement.
True to Westside Wesleyan being a regional church, businesses and organizations have contributed to its construction, including donations raised during the Bergen Threshing Bee and a fundraising buffet at Pereboom's in Webster. Along with insurance, the $850,000 cost for the new building should be largely covered and without the church taking on any debt.
Bristol itself has helped ease some of the strain of the past year. The community center has been serving as the interim church since the fire.
On the new structure, shingling has started with roughing in of plumbing and electrical next. It's projected to be open around October. To follow along with the progress visit the church's Facebook page.