WHITE LAKE | Students in a small South Dakota town are preparing to start their school year Monday by walking into a new $5.1 million building that also houses a day care.
The new White Lake School District building held an open house Aug. 16, the Daily Republic reported.
"It's going to be a memorable year here at the White Lake School District," said Bob Schroeder, the district's superintendent.
The facility also houses a preschool and the city day care. Schroeder said day care providers can be difficult to find in a town with a population of 372, leading him to seek the city's approval for housing White Lake's day care.
The development came as enrollment boosted to a total of 126 students, up 12 from the previous year's 114. The new school is broken up into different wings that separate grade levels. Kindergarten and day care share the same wing with first through fifth grade, while middle school and high school also share the same wing. A weight room with updated equipment and the music room each have their own wing.
Nearly half the project's cost went toward a new heating, ventilation, air and cooling system at the school. Janitors have an app on their computers that allow them to monitor the heating and cooling of the building from outside the boiler room.
Schroeder said the district will keep the lunchroom and gymnasium inside the old school for tournaments and other events. There will be an auction Oct. 14 for the rest of the facility, which was built in 1939.