SIOUX FALLS | A large winter storm coming on the heels of Christmas is expected to bring snow to Nebraska, the Dakotas and Minnesota this week.
Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said Tuesday that the storm was set to start overnight in the western Dakotas and continue Wednesday into Minnesota. Kalin said the storm could deliver more than 8 inches of snow to some locations.
Kalin said southeastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota were expected to see rain or a wintry mix for the first half of the storm. A National Weather Service report issued Tuesday warned that significantly reduced visibility from snow and blowing snow should be expected, particularly on Thursday and Friday.
Kalin said poor travel conditions are expected, and people should monitor the forecast and adjust their travel plans as needed. He said that even after the snowfall stops, areas that receive significant amounts will experience blowing and drifting snow.
He added that the weather service recommends that people who must travel have emergency kits in their vehicles and follow winter-driving rules.