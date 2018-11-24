SIOUX FALLS | Wireless providers are targeting more than 20 locations on public land in Sioux Falls as future 5G cell tower sites, according to Sioux Falls City Hall.
City officials are working to set up a licensing process to let Verizon Wireless and other telecommunication companies start putting fifth generation micro-towers on city light poles, water towers and buildings as soon as 2019, the Argus Leader reported. The Sioux Falls Power and Light Division unveiled the proposed licensing system this week.
Companies would pay a $500 application fee to affix cell towers onto light polls or other public facilities. If approved, applicants would pay $25 for a permit.
Light Superintendent Jerry Jongeling said he can't disclose public locations being eyed for 5G towers until telecommunication companies formally file applications. He said people can expect them in "various areas" around the city.
It will be an applicant's responsibility to replace typical city light poles with sturdier versions that are strong enough to support the added weight. If a tower is damaged and must be replaced, the applicant would have to give the city a stock of replacement poles.
"Our team would go out there and replace the poll, get the street light working for street safety, and then we call Verizon and say, 'You're good to go to put your antenna back on it,'" Jongeling said.
The City Council is set to vote on the proposed licensing in the coming weeks.