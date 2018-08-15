Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MITCHELL | Authorities say a woman has died after her car was rear-ended on Interstate 90 near Mitchell.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 76-year-old driver had slowed down Monday because of a crash up ahead. The patrol says a pickup struck her car from behind and pushed it into a third vehicle.

The woman died at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to a Mitchell hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

