MITCHELL | Authorities say a woman has died after her car was rear-ended on Interstate 90 near Mitchell.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 76-year-old driver had slowed down Monday because of a crash up ahead. The patrol says a pickup struck her car from behind and pushed it into a third vehicle.
The woman died at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to a Mitchell hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The patrol says the crash is still under investigation.