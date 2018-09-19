CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Machelle Stotts lost her 15-month-old grandson, Oliver, to sepsis following a lung infection Nov. 26, 2016.
"We did not know anything about sepsis," said Stotts, who also was Oliver's legal guardian. "When we read the word on his death certificate, we had to Google it to see exactly what it was."
Now, she's hoping to educate others on the potential dangers of the life-threatening illness that affects 270,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sepsis is the body's physiological response to a life-threatening infection in the bloodstream, which, if left untreated, can trigger inflammation and damage to a number of organ systems.
Stotts' latest effort to spread awareness included flying Thursday with Wings of Wyoming pilot Doniv Feltner to Curt Gowdy State Park in honor of World Sepsis Day, an initiative by the Global Sepsis Alliance. The flight was approximately 30 minutes long, during which Stotts was given the opportunity to fly the Cessna Skyhawk herself.
"Oliver loved airplanes," she said. "So I wanted to fly a plane for him."