Wyoming business supplies coal to small-scale users

The future of coal is uncertain, to say the least, and even with coal production and consumption declining, Dahlin believes the drop will stop at some point.

"Coal has gone down, there's no question about that, and it's unfortunate, but I think it'll stabilize at some point and have a place," Dahlin said.

"Coal is just a good, reliable source of energy, and something that needs to continue for the foreseeable future," he added. "There's nothing that's going to go out there and take its place in an economical way."

"There are good renewable sources, but it takes a lot of coal to (make them possible)," Nehl said.

Dahlin doesn't know when coal will stabilize, and said there are a lot of elements that play into this.

"That depends on the political atmosphere, it depends on technology, and I wish I could say it was starting to happen now, but there's a lot to it that's evolving," he said.

Until then, everyone in the industry should be united, not divided, he said.

"The entire coal industry should work together to support coal, not be in a situation trying to undercut each other," Dahlin said.