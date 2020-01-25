Wyoming governor says carbon capture technology can preserve coal

CASPER, Wyo. | Climate change is a man-made problem, but the solution doesn't have to come at the expense of fossil fuels, said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Gordon, who spoke Friday at the Wyoming Press Association's banquet in Casper, said developing carbon capture technology could be the solution.

"This is a climate crisis we really need to address," said the first-term Republican governor. "But we can only address it if we are serious about what the solutions are."

Wyoming is setting the stage for being part of the solution, Gordon said.

The School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming has been researching carbon capture technologies that could reduce pollution from burning coal to make electricity in an effort to sustain the demand for Wyoming coal. Wyoming has passed legislation to govern carbon sequestration and have received grants to study the feasibility of carbon capture and sequestration and different ways of burning coal, Gordon said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I've been very disappointed in the fact we have this expectation that fossil fuels are inherently bad — that there's no way of bringing them back and that our only solution for climate change is to shift everything to renewables," said Gordon, a former chairman of the Wyoming chapter of the Sierra Club.