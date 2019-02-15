Wyoming receives nearly $300K to support homeless programs

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded its annual funding to each state to support homeless programs, including $288,790 for Wyoming, according to a press release from the organization.
HUD Secretary Ben Carson made the announcement earlier this month while visiting a women’s shelter in Akron, Ohio.
“Today we make another critical investment to those persons and families living in our shelters and on our streets,” he said, according to the release. “These new programs will join those already on the front lines in their communities working to end homelessness.”
Christine Baumann, HUD’s regional public affairs specialist, said Wednesday that it’s crucial to get homeless citizens into stable housing as soon as possible.
“There is research that says the quicker that you do that, the more likely people are to succeed,” she said.
Baumann said homelessness is a critical issue that must not be ignored.
“We have a lot of people — including veterans, families with children or persons with disabilities — who need help,” she said. “We have to make sure that we are taking into consideration that there are some people who can’t obtain stable housing on their own.”
Many efforts have recently been made in Casper to help the homeless community.
Last month, the Casper Housing Authority held its third annual “Project Homeless Connect Natrona County.”
The free event was a one-stop shop for homeless citizens, according to Lori Burns, the housing authority’s development director.
Those who attended had access to a variety of services, including haircuts, legal advice, healthcare, hot meals and housing and veterans assistance, Burns said last month.
“When you are homeless, even getting your hair cut is a luxury,” she said. “We’ve had people who haven’t had their hair cut for a year or even longer.”
Burns said about 25 organizations also lent a hand with the event, including the Salvation Army and Healthcare for the Homeless.
"It's an awesome event and the community really comes together," she said. "We are so thankful for everyone."
Additionally, the Wyoming Rescue Mission — a nonprofit that helps the homeless get back on their feet — officially opened its new Park Street Center facility in October. The 22,000 square foot structure can accommodate nearly 200 people per night, roughly twice as many as before.
It also includes a larger kitchen and dining area, as well as classrooms and spaces where clients can meet with case managers.
Then-Gov. Matt Mead, who spoke at the shelter’s grand opening, said he’s confident the new shelter will be an invaluable asset for Wyoming.
“They have a wonderful staff, and they’re doing exactly what they need to do,” he told the Star-Tribune.