CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Wyoming voters were deciding Tuesday which of six Republican candidates will run for governor in the general election and whether a wealthy outsider has made his case to oust an influential U.S. senator.
It's Wyoming's most contested governor's race since 2010, when Matt Mead beat six others in the Republican primary. Two finished within 3 points but Mead went on to easily win election and re-election, beating Democrats who stood little chance in deep-red Wyoming.
The outcome of this year's primary could be similar. The largest share of votes could go to any of at least four candidates, including investor and philanthropist Foster Friess, state Treasurer Mark Gordon, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos.
Friess won a last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump, who said in a tweet that Friess would be "Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment." Friess is a major donor to Christian causes, potentially helping him secure Wyoming's religious vote.
Gordon, having served two terms, is the only Republican running with significant experience in government or elected office. That appealed to Pat Seals of Cheyenne, who voted for Gordon after switching from Democratic to Republican registration so he could vote in the primary.
"The part of a businessman and thinking you're going to be great at government I don't think works very well. I think that's already been proven, as far as I'm concerned, with Trump," said Seals, a retired police officer.
Galeotos, a successful dot-com executive, has pitched technology as Wyoming's best option for diversifying and improving its economy, which is dependent on fossil fuel extraction.
"He's a businessman and hasn't been in politics, really," said Cheyenne Republican Bart Evans after voting. "I just like Sam."
Hageman, far more than the others, has criticized her opponents — mainly for what she says is too much liberal thinking. A natural resource attorney for ranchers, she could claim much of Wyoming's farm-and-ranch vote.
The winner will likely face state Rep. Mary Throne in the general election. Throne faces three little-known opponents in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, Jackson Hole business investor Dave Dodson has tapped at least $1 million of his own funds to try to beat Sen. John Barrasso.
Dodson advocates term limits and more action to bring down health care costs. Barrasso for years has been one of the most outspoken advocates of repealing President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, an effort that fell just short of passing in the Senate last year.
Dodson has criticized Barrasso for taking corporate PAC money, though much of his own individual contributions — and Barrasso's — come from out of state. Evans, the Cheyenne voter, didn't buy the argument for change, however.
"Barrasso I think is doing a helluva good job. So why change things if you think it's going good, right?" said Evans.
There are three lesser known candidates trying to win the Republican Senate race and in an unusual move, one of them bailed from the race Monday afternoon.
Charlie Hardy withdrew his application for the Republican Party nomination less than 24 hours before the polls opened. He was never seen as a serious challenger and had switched his party affiliation after running unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014 as a Democrat.
Wilson businessman Gary Trauner is unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office says it hasn't heard of any problems with conducting Tuesday's primary election.
Office spokesman Will Dinneen also says there have been no issues with voting security.
The week before the primary, the agency hosted county officials and state cybersecurity and homeland security officials for a national virtual cybersecurity exercise.
The office says Wyoming's voting system is secure in part because it's never connected to the internet and cannot be hacked or subject to cyber threats.
Wyoming received $3 million recently from the federal government for election security and improved technology. The state used it to purchase new voting equipment and to address any cybersecurity issues.