CHARLES MIX COUNTY | The Yankton Sioux Tribe (Ihanktowan) is located in southwest South Dakota in Charles Mix County along U.S. Highway 18 and has a land base of approximately 40,000 acres. The tribal headquarters is in Wagner, and has about 3,500 members.
The Yankton Sioux tribal territory is along the Missouri River. The Fort Randall Dam is 2 miles long and spans the Missouri River, creating the 11th largest reservoir in the United States. Construction on the dam began in 1946 and was completed in 1954. The river and reservoir have provided spaces for camping, fishing, boating and other outdoor activities over the years.
Fishing is a major attraction to the area, as the Missouri River provides an abundance of species of fish. Also located on the reservation lands is a large buffalo herd managed by the tribe. The location of the buffalo herd is near Greenwood, and overlooks the Missouri River.
The Second Annual Fort Randall Casino Outdoor Expo (co-hosted with the Yankton Sioux Tribe) will be held on June 29 and 30. A DockDogs event will be held at this time. Vendors and outdoor recreation organizations will be on-hand to assist in any needs to enjoy the area. For more information or to become a vendor or sponsor at this event, call 605-487-7871.
You have free articles remaining.
Located near Pickstown is the Fort Randall Casino. This large gaming complex is owned and operated by the Yankton Sioux Tribe. The casino has a restaurant and buffet, hotel, and lounge which hosts several concerts and shows throughout the year. The casino also caters and hosts meetings for organizations across the region. Contact muribe@fortrandallcasino.com for more information.
Visitors to the area will experience the Great Plains feel of pastures and prairies, rolling hills and farm fields. Located on a bluff overlooking the Missouri River near Greenwood is the Yankton Sioux Treaty Monument, which was dedicated in memory of the Yankton chiefs who signed the Treaty of 1858: Struck By The Ree, Black Bear, Medicine Crow, White Swan, Pretty Boy, Feather In The Ear, Crazy Bull and Frank Deloria.
Traditional ceremonies, sun dances and powwows happen throughout the summer on the Yankton Sioux Reservation. The major powwows take place in Greenwood, Lake Andes and at the Fort Randall Casino. Language revitalization and cultural regeneration remain a driving force for the Ihanktowan Nation. The “Land of the Friendly People” is just that, inviting and filled with hospitality toward their visitors.