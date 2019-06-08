FARGO, N.D. | A 92-year-old Fargo veteran has tried to retire three times, but he keeps returning to work in hopes of helping his community.
Bob Shirley works as a greeter outside the Sanford North Fargo Clinic, KVRR-TV reported.
Shirley said he first started working as a valet driver at Sanford Medical Center two years ago, and officials kept moving him around to various facilities. He said he's encouraged by the strength of the many patients who visit the clinic.
"A lot of courageous people come in here. A lot of people come in here with children," Shirley said. "It's a great feeling to feel that you might be needed."
Kirsten Bruestle, supervisor of greeters and guest services at Sanford Health, said Shirley's job is to put a smile on patients' faces for a moment so they may forget any medical issues behind their visit.
"You can't help but bond with him because that is just the type of person he is," Bruestle said.
Shirley formerly served in the Navy during World War II. He worked as a medic to rehabilitate injured marines, and later as an X-ray technician.
Shirley said a lot of people helped him throughout his life, so he hopes he's "doing a little bit of good for somebody" now.
Shirley said there's no reason to quit his job at the medical clinic since he's having so much fun.
"When I can't have fun, I'm going to pick up my marbles and go home," he said.