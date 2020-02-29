83-year-old might be longest-living heart transplant patient

"They made their 10 years and that was it," he said.

Gullickson began experiencing difficulties breathing five years before his surgery. His skin was pale and he was fatigued.

"I had no ambition, couldn't do much anymore," he said. "Recliner to the bathroom, back to the recliner. I wouldn't have lasted much longer, actually."

Up until 1990, he regularly visited Medcenter One Health Systems, the former site of Sanford Health. He learned he had congenital heart disease — a rare abnormality in the heart that develops before birth.

"I was doctoring and then I got to a point where (the doctor) said, well, you need a transplant," Gullickson said.

At the time, the closest hospital performing heart transplants was at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He moved to an apartment in the Twin Cities with his family for the operation. He couldn't drive and had to go to the clinic every day for three months.

"It was a lot harder on my wife than it was for me by far. She had to do all the running and find a place to live, and she was working," Gullickson said. "My mother came and stayed and a couple friends came and stayed with me and so forth."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}