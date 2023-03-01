Black Hills Special Services Cooperative in Rapid City recently named Dr. Kyle Laughlin as the new division director of Technology and Innovation in Education (TIE), a division with more than 35 years of experience providing a wide range of quality professional development services and coaching for educators throughout the United States.

In his new role, Laughlin will lead a diverse team of learning specialists to continue to offer professional learning opportunities for educators and develop new partnerships with schools, agencies and universities.

“I knew Kyle would be a great fit to lead TIE because he has a proven track record of building strong, connected teams that generate results,” said BHSSC Deputy Director Pam Lange.

Laughlin has expanded BHSSC’s reach into several other states, and BHSSC is confident that Laughlin will continue that approach as the director of TIE.

“I’m really excited to be able to work with an amazing group of professionals who really care about education and student learning. All of the TIE learning specialists have unique talents and skills that they bring to this work, and I’m really excited to start the next phase of TIE with all of them,” Laughlin said.

TIE has built a reputation across the region as the go-to provider for training on the integration of technology in schools, but the division offers much more. Under Laughlin's leadership, the TIE team will focus on three priority areas of work: Teaching, learning and innovation; data-informed practices; and School Culture, Climate, and Courage.

“Right now we’re really trying to reflect on the needs of today’s educators, administrators and schools. Then we can look at our offerings to make sure we’re meeting those needs. We have the opportunity to provide meaningful support to educators on a variety of relevant topics, all of which lead to better learning for students,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin joined the BHSSC team in 2016 as a TIE Learning Specialist. Most recently, Laughlin served as the deputy director for the Community, Family and Special Services Division and project director of the Strategic Supports and Results Team, which focused on providing training and support to schools on co-teaching, paraprofessional growth, data-driven decision models and more. In 2022, Laughlin earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration and Leadership from the University of South Dakota.

Technology and Innovation in Education is a division of Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. Go to tie.net for more information.