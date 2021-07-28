Law enforcement search for drowning victim

About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Department received a call of a drowning at Pactola Reservoir. A man reportedly was swimming near his boat, went under water and did not re-surface. He was near the dam face in water over 100 feet deep.
Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue team, Game, Fish & Parks, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies are all working on the deep water recovery. Among the resources on scene include the Game, Fish & Park’s tow-fish sonar and the “Fisher Finder,” a remotely operated vehicle helpful in these underwater situations.
According to a press release, the boating public is asked to stay away from the area and give first responders plenty of space to work.