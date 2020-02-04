Lawmaker's bill limits release of student-athletes' medical information

District 30 Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller's bill was heard Wednesday in the Education Committee in the state House of Representatives. The committee, however, ran out of time in the meeting room and had to adjourn before they could vote. Action on HB1104 will be on the committee's agenda for Friday morning.
Her bill, HB1104, is called "An Act to limit the scope of medical information that may be required as a condition of participation in sanctioned activities."
Frye-Mueller takes issue with a South Dakota High School Activities Association policy that requires students to have their parents sign a form that adds the school to the students HIPPA form. The current rule allows the medical providers to release that information at any time.
"With this form,they can get a child's entire medical history and redistribute it," Frye-Mueller said. "I think it was poorly written. I would like to work with the association to rewrite it with protections for students."
Dan Swartos, executive director of the SDHSAA, attended Wedneday's committee meeting and spoke against Frye-Mueller's bill.
"I appreciate and respect the sponsor's intent and argument," Swartos said. "I just don't believe it is necessary."
Swartos told the Education Committee that the form does not override HIPPA or FERPA protections for students when it comes to the medical records they release to schools. He said that information remains covered by those rules.
"No form we have students sign can redefine HIPPA or override the protections it allows," Swartos said.
Swartos said the the form's purpose is to allow treatment of athletes or other participants in activities sanctioned by SDHSAA. He said getting it for every participant before the season begins is efficient and convenient and protects athletic trainers and other volunteers from concerns that they might accidentally violate HIPPA rules if they weren't sure which students had and hadn't signed off.
Frye-Mueller said schools don't need that level of access to a student's health information. Her bill would roll back those rules and make it illegal for the SDHSAA to require a student and their parents to sign a similar form to participate in activities.
"This even applies at private schools like St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian schools if they compete within the SDHSAA," Frye-Mueller said.
Her bill would change the rule from requiring unlimited access to a student's health care records to requiring only the release of a student's physical exam report.
Rather than requiring open access to health records, Frye-Mueller's bill allows that information provided under this law is deemed to be part of the student's educational record and may be utilized by school district personnel only to:
- Verify the student's physical ability to participate in a sanctioned activity;
- Identify any limitations on the student's physical ability to participate in a sanctioned activity; and
- Participate in any of the student's treatment protocols, provided the protocols are determined by a health care provider working under the provider's scope of practice and the participation is at the direction of the provider.
"I don't think students and parents realize what rights they are signing away just to play a sport or participate in an activity," Frye-Mueller said.
Large school lobbyist Diana Miller told the committee that schools are not mining data.
"We comply with HIPPA and FERPA," Miller said. "Schools are cognizant of the restrictions when it comes to using students' information. If you can tell me of a violation, we can address it. But we shouldn't act out of fear of what might happen."
The time for the meeting ended during testimony so the committee was forced to adjourn without taking action on the bill. It will be the first bill on the agenda for Friday's 7:45 a.m. meeting.