Lawmakers consider banning transgender operations for minors

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lawmakers in South Dakota are considering whether to ban doctors from performing gender-transition operations and treatment on minors.

A bill introduced Tuesday in the Republican-dominated Legislature would make it a felony for medical providers to perform operations or administer hormone therapy to help minors change their gender. The proposed law would not apply to children born with ambiguous or conflicting genitalia.

Rep. Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, introduced the bill in the House on the first day of the legislative session with more than 40 co-sponsors. He called the proposed law a “pause button” for minors who want to get a transgender operation.

“The changes are overwhelming and life-changing. Children need to wait until they’re mature to do it,” Deutsch said.

The lawmaker called gender-transition operations and hormone therapy “dangerous" because of the psychological and physical toll it takes on minors. He said the bill would not interfere with children's ability to “socially transition," in which a person may take on the dress, name or behavior of their chosen gender.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the bill targets transgender youth who are already vulnerable.