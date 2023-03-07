PIERRE — The House of Representatives voted 55-14 to not agree with Senate amendments made to remove the 4.5% overall sales tax on groceries Tuesday.

The vote follows actions made on behalf of Sen. Herman Otten, R-Tea, on Monday to bring back Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to cut what's become known as the grocery tax.

But, House Republicans have made it clear over the past two weeks they favor a reduction to the overall sales tax. HB 1137, sponsored by Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, but heavily amended by the Senate, would lower the sales tax from 4.5% to 4.3% until 2025.

Another bill, SB 112, would lower the sales tax to 4.2% and would not include the sunset clause.

The House also voted Tuesday to kill a bill that would've created a $425 tax rebate for single-family dwelling owners.

Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, said the Legislature was narrowing its options by removing the property tax relief from the equation and that the body was dedicated to passing some kind of tax reduction.

"I think the percentages are something that everybody's still discussing ," Crabtree said, when asked about the various overall sales tax proposals. "Whether or not that sunset is included or not, those things are just ongoing and fluid discussions at this point."

Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said the House had been in agreement for nearly three weeks that the "best and most equitable tax cut" for South Dakota was lowering the overall sales tax.

Mortenson added if the Legislature were to look at a sunset date for the sales tax, then there should be conversations about a larger tax cut.

Noem has threatened to veto the overall budget bill if she does not agree with whatever tax cut is included.

"That seems like a really irresponsible budget," Noem said to reporters Monday. "We don't have to pass a budget this week. If these legislators want to sit here and take a couple of months to do the right thing, I've got nowhere to go."

The Governor's Office did not immediately respond to comment.

A conference committee was scheduled for Wednesday morning to debate HB 1137. Reps. Mortenson, Karr and Taylor Rehfeldt, and Sens. Crabtree, Ryan Maher and Reynold Nesiba will sit on the committee.

To see the original version of this story, visit argusleader.com.