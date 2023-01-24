Lawmakers seek to allow guns at government meetings, Wyoming Capitol

The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, is the former director of the hard-line gun rights group Wyoming Gun Owners and was the subject of a highly publicized run-in with students at the University of Wyoming in spring 2017 over their gun reform presentation.

Another bill introduced over the weekend would create an “enhanced” carry permit, which could be issued by the attorney general in certain cases.

In addition to the pre-existing requirements for a concealed carry permit, an applicant would be eligible for an enhanced permit if they can provide evidence that they were employed as a peace officer in Wyoming within the past year or completed firearms safety training.

These courses provide basic training in the safe use of a firearm and are conducted by an instructor certified by the National Rifle Association or the Wyoming law enforcement academy.

No one under 21 years old would be eligible for this enhanced permit. Applications would be available and distributed by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement.

If the bill is made into law, it would open the door for another bill that would allow concealed firearms on the grounds of the State Capitol for those who acquire the new enhanced permit. Both bills are sponsored by Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.

Those with an enhanced permit would be required to notify the Wyoming Highway Patrol that they intend to have a concealed firearm in the State Capitol building no less than 24 hours beforehand.