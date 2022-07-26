Lawyer questions if client's rights violated after Grand Gateway arrest

A Pennington County judge will hold an evidentiary hearing in August to determine if law enforcement violated Quincy Bear Robe’s constitutional rights when they arrested him for allegedly shooting a man in March.

Bear Robe, 19, is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony for allegedly shooting Myron Pourier, who was also 19, on March 19 at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The state originally charged Bear Robe with aggravated assault, but elevated his charges to murder after Pourier died from his injuries on April 3.

John Murphy, Bear Robe’s attorney, filed a motion on June 10 to suppress all statements, observations and physical evidence obtained from Bear Robe after his seizure, detention and arrest by law enforcement.

Murphy told Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson he is asking “everything” to be thrown out because the initial seizure was “illegal” and “problematic.”

The motion states that law enforcement violated Bear Robe’s fourth amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure by lacking reasonable suspicion to believe criminal activity was afoot, or probable cause to believe a crime had been committed, prior to seizing, detaining and arresting Bear Robe.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the hotel at 1721 Lacrosse Street around 4:30 a.m. on March 19 for a report of a disturbance. Once on scene, they were notified a gun had been fired in one of the rooms. Officers then found Pourier and rendered first aid. After witness interviews, Bear Robe was arrested.

Murphy declined to comment on the alleged rights' violations beyond the motion’s wording, but he said the burden of proof is on the state to prove they did not violate his client’s rights.

“Once you (the defense) have made that allegation, it’s the state’s burden to call witnesses to establish that the seizure of the person and the solicitation of statements and search of areas was constitutionally valid,” he said.

The evidentiary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Hendrickson said he set aside half of the day for the hearing.

The location of the shooting garnered national attention when Connie Uhre, one of the Grand Gateway Hotel owners, made comments on Facebook stating that Native Americans would be banned from the hotel’s property and Cheers Lounge after the shooting. Bear Robe is Native American, as was Pourier.

NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization based in Rapid City, filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners, and its parent company after NDN members reportedly attempted to rent rooms at the hotel and were denied.

Uhre has since been charged with three counts of simple assault after video footage showed her spraying demonstrators with Pledge on May 27.