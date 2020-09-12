Lead-Deadwood edges Hot Springs 6-0 in defensive slugfest

“We couldn’t stop their blitzes. Once we got that figured out, we were at least able to move the ball a little bit,” Bison head coach Ben Kramer said. “I’m proud of the kids. They didn’t quit on us. They played as hard as they could. We had a couple opportunities to score there, but we just had a lot of young kids on the field.”

On the first play from scrimmage in the opening quarter, Hot Springs fumbled and turned the ball over to Lead-Deadwood at its own 35. A rushing loss and a fumbled snap, however, forced the Golddiggers to punt. The Bison were able to get two first downs on its next possession but were stopped at its own 42 and also punted.

A 29-yard run by Hanel moved Lead-Deadwood into the red zone midway through the first frame, but Hanel was then dragged down on fourth-and-3 from 12 for a turnover on downs.

The two teams then traded punts until Rocke Rainey’s touchdown connection to T.K. Rainey, which came with 1:20 to play in the second quarter and capped off a seven-play, 68-yard drive.

The Golddiggers followed up their score with a successful onside kick, but a loss on first down, a recovered fumble and a sack ended their effort to add to their lead before halftime.