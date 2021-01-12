Lead-Deadwood girls edge Douglas for first win; Patriot boys cruise past Golddiggers

Lead-Deadwood then tied the contest at 25-apiece before Angell Arredondo hit a shot from beyond the arc to preserve a lead for the Patriots, who went ahead 28-26 heading into the final frame.

It was in the fourth that the Golddiggers pulled out in front when Prince fired a jump shot over two Patriots defenders and scored to level the game, and Mollman tallied the go-ahead bucket on a free throw.

“I kept telling them we had to have patience. I thought we were just too eager on the first side of our offense, taking quick shots,” Hansen said. “We kept emphasizing that if we got the ball on reversals, that we thought open gaps for shots on dribble drives would be there, and we finally started to get some and knocked some (shots) down.”

Douglas retook the lead and held a 34-30 advantage courtesy of a 3-pointer from Castaneda, which Lead-Deadwood answered with an 11-0 run thanks to a pair of 3s by Bertrand and Madelaine Rogers to grab a 41-34 lead with 3:25 remaining in regulation.

The Patriots kept coming but couldn’t get back within five points of their opponents, as the Golddiggers benefited from reaching the double bonus early in the last quarter. They went just 9 of 21 at the line, but the shots they did make helped salt away their inaugural victory.