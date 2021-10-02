Lead-Deadwood grinds out 6-0 win over RC Christian to claim Prospector Bowl

The Comets, who crossed into enemy territory on five of their 10 possessions, found their first opportunity to score when a 19-yard completion from Fischer to DiBona and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the ball to the 13. Another reception by DiBona placed the ball at the 5, and a second UC penalty advanced it to the 2, but RC Christian was unable to punch it in following an incompletion on fourth down and 1-yard loss on a QB scramble on fourth.

Lead-Deadwood went for it again late in the second quarter on fourth-and-four from its own 48, but RC Christian’s Hunter Lindberg dragged down Rocke Rainey for a 3-yard loss and a turnover-on-downs.

The two squads traded interceptions in the third quarter. Fischer was picked off by Rocke Rainey on a first-down throw, but Wyatt Batie returned the favor by snagging a Kooima throw at the 2, pinning the ball between his left hand and a cast that fully engulfed his right.

“They’re playing their hearts out and Coach (Aaron) Marshall is doing a great job with them. They’re keeping us in the football games every week really,” Long said of his defense. “I’m very proud of that side of the football, we just need to work on the other side.”