Lead-Deadwood grinds out 6-0 win over RC Christian to claim Prospector Bowl

DEADWOOD — A punt return by Christian Maseman into enemy territory set up Rapid City Christian with great starting field position at the end of the third quarter.
Quarterback Sam Fischer then hit Drake Lindberg on an 11-yard completion, and the Comets looked poised to finally get into the end zone and tie things up with Lead-Deadwood at the start of the final frame.
But Beau Wichterman intercepted a third-down pass to turn possession over, and, clinging to a six-point lead, the Golddiggers marched slow and steady down the field, grinding out 84 yards on 22 plays, including three third-down and two fourth-down conversions, and draining the final 11:21 of regulation to secure a 6-0 victory in the annual Prospector Bowl at Ferguson Field.
“That was pretty impressive. Holy cow,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Kyle Kooima said. “Coach (Mark) Jacobs told me with about two minutes left that’d we had it for almost the entire quarter. I didn’t realize that.”
Running back Sam Kooima was an absolute workhorse on the drive, as he was all game, battling an early injury and carrying the ball 15 times for 55 yards to help salt away the clock. He finished with 140 yards on 31 carries and also went 2-for-4 in the air for 42 yards. Quarterback Rocke Rainey picked up 19 yards on the ground on seven carries and Ryan Rantapaa added 23 yards on eight carries. Brody Neil notched two sacks on defense.
“I’m very proud of the line and backers that were lead-blocking for me. They gave everything they had,” Sam Kooima said. “Everyone gave it all, and I just gave it all for my team. I put my body on the line and gave it everything I had.”
Fischer went 10 of 23 for 79 yards, connecting with Jackson Dibona four times for 45 yards. Lindberg tallied four receptions for 28 yards and ran for nine yards on eight carries.
“We just made mistakes on the offensive side of the ball. We had a few bad decisions and (Lead-Deadwood) played a great football game,” Rapid City Christian head coach Nathan Long said. “They’re a good football team, it was a fun game, it’s just our offense is struggling right now. We’re close, but we need to be able to finish a drive.”
After forcing a punt on the game’s opening drive, Lead-Deadwood (4-2) used a 44-yard run by Kooima and tallied the lone touchdown of the evening when Rocke Rainey found brother Crew Rainey in the end zone on third-and-seven for an 8-yard score in the first quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked.
The Golddiggers went back on offense following a Christian (2-4) fumble on first down, but failed to take advantage when a fourth-and-12 QB scramble by Rocke Rainey from the opposing 33-yard line landed short of the sticks.
The Comets, who crossed into enemy territory on five of their 10 possessions, found their first opportunity to score when a 19-yard completion from Fischer to DiBona and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the ball to the 13. Another reception by DiBona placed the ball at the 5, and a second UC penalty advanced it to the 2, but RC Christian was unable to punch it in following an incompletion on fourth down and 1-yard loss on a QB scramble on fourth.
Lead-Deadwood went for it again late in the second quarter on fourth-and-four from its own 48, but RC Christian’s Hunter Lindberg dragged down Rocke Rainey for a 3-yard loss and a turnover-on-downs.
The two squads traded interceptions in the third quarter. Fischer was picked off by Rocke Rainey on a first-down throw, but Wyatt Batie returned the favor by snagging a Kooima throw at the 2, pinning the ball between his left hand and a cast that fully engulfed his right.
“They’re playing their hearts out and Coach (Aaron) Marshall is doing a great job with them. They’re keeping us in the football games every week really,” Long said of his defense. “I’m very proud of that side of the football, we just need to work on the other side.”
Punts were traded before Wichterman’s interception early in the fourth opened the door for the Golddiggers’ long drive. On the possession, Rocke Rainey converted a fourth-and-inches with a QB sneak and Kooima, who ran the ball four straight times on one set of plays, moved the chains with third-down runs of 7 and 12 yards, the latter coming on third-and-10.
“I’m always hard on him and expect a lot out of him,” Kyle Kooima said. “Sometimes I forget he’s just a sophomore. He got dinged up a little bit early in the game, twisted an ankle, but just continued to fight through it. He’s a competitor, he’s a gamer, I know he hates sitting, but holy cow that was an effort.”
Lead-Deadwood continued to burn clock through Long’s timeout calls and finished off the win with a third-and-one run from Rocke Rainey to the 3.
“The line battled. They were talking. They made adjustments on their own. It was fantastic,” Kyle Kooima said. “Out of that formation we don’t have a lot of plays. We just put one in there, gave it to the fullback, never practiced it. It was like, what else can we do with that, because it was the only thing that was working at the time.”
Lead-Deadwood hosts Custer (0-6) on Friday, while Rapid City Christian plays Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (4-2) on Saturday at Hart Ranch.
