Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish win West River Open

Lead-Deadwood and Spearfish played to a tie Monday afternoon at the West River Open golf tournament at Rapid City Elks Golf Club.

The Golddiggers and Spartans both finished with 197 strokes, topping third place and host Rapid City Central by four strokes.

Ethan Keehn led Lead-Deadwood with a 43, good for second place individually, while teammate Walker Vandevelde tied for sixth with a 46 and Christian Johnston slipped into the top 15 with a 50, finishing in 12th. Cooper Hansen shot a 58 to round out the Golddiggers scorers.

Caden Johnson paced Spearfish with a 44, tying for third place, while Dean Lafayette was close behind with a 45, good for fifth. Jacob Hosquet earned a 55 and Levi Taglioli shot a 63 to round out the Spartans scorers.

Brock Schroeder topped the individual field with a 42, while teammate Modes Kerr ted for third with a 44. The Bison carried only three golfers, however, so they did not qualify for a team score.

Central was led by Mason McGregor and Marcus Callahan, who both shot 49s for a three-way tie for ninth with Andrew Divis of Douglas, which finished fifth with 233 strokes. Connor Sauvage led the Patriots with a 46 to tie for sixth place.