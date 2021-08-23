 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish win West River Open
alert
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish win West River Open

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
082321-golf-02.jpg

Douglas senior Connor Savage putts on the first hole at Elks Golf Course on Monday in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Lead-Deadwood and Spearfish played to a tie Monday afternoon at the West River Open golf tournament at Rapid City Elks Golf Club.

The Golddiggers and Spartans both finished with 197 strokes, topping third place and host Rapid City Central by four strokes.

Ethan Keehn led Lead-Deadwood with a 43, good for second place individually, while teammate Walker Vandevelde tied for sixth with a 46 and Christian Johnston slipped into the top 15 with a 50, finishing in 12th. Cooper Hansen shot a 58 to round out the Golddiggers scorers.

Caden Johnson paced Spearfish with a 44, tying for third place, while Dean Lafayette was close behind with a 45, good for fifth. Jacob Hosquet earned a 55 and Levi Taglioli shot a 63 to round out the Spartans scorers.

Brock Schroeder topped the individual field with a 42, while teammate Modes Kerr ted for third with a 44. The Bison carried only three golfers, however, so they did not qualify for a team score.

Central was led by Mason McGregor and Marcus Callahan, who both shot 49s for a three-way tie for ninth with Andrew Divis of Douglas, which finished fifth with 233 strokes. Connor Sauvage led the Patriots with a 46 to tie for sixth place.

Cole Jansen had a top-10 performance for Rapid City Stevens, which ended in fourth with 210 strokes, earning a 48 that put him in eighth place.

All six schools are in action again Thursday for the Douglas Early Bird tournament, hosted by the Patriots, at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Sailor comes home: South Dakota native who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 19
Local

Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Sailor comes home: South Dakota native who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News