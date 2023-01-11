Lead investigator testifies in triple murder trial, defense points out lack of DNA evidence

Arnson Absolu's defense attorney pointed out Wednesday that his client's DNA and fingerprints were missing from the crime scenes from an August 2020 triple murder case after the lead investigator testified to evidence the state says links the 37-year-old Bronx, New York man to the three deaths.

Wednesday was the second day that Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Barry Young took the stand during the trial for the deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo. and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Police found Red Willow and Nagy shot dead on Aug. 24, 2020 in a Chevy Tahoe at Thomson Park in Rapid City after a nearby resident called 911 reporting hearing six gunshots at about 10:40 p.m. that evening. Police described the scene as gruesome.

Zaiser was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy. He was found in a shallow grave on Sept. 24, 2020 in a forested area north of Sheridan Lake. The state's case is that Zaiser was killed at a woman's Rapid City apartment where Absolu stayed and a man named Shamar Bennett helped hide evidence and move the body from Absolu's trunk.

According to Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen, who is on the prosecution team, Absolu would enlist people to sell drugs in Rapid City and Red Willow's murder was over a drug debt, Nagy was in the wrong place at the wrong time and Zaiser was killed because he wouldn't be able to keep quiet.

Young revealed during his testimony that Zaiser was considered a possible suspect during the investigation before Bennett led him and another investigator to the body after Bennett had a conversation with Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo.

As Senior Deputy State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond questioned Young, he walked through what led to Absolu's arrest, which ultimately boiled down to the blue Chevy Malibu Absolu rented from Casey's Auto on Fifth Street. The car had a GPS tracker on it, which led police to him.

Young testified the Malibu appeared in footage shown in court, including near Thomson Park and at the woman's apartment.

The state also presented pieces of black plastic found next to a stump near Zaiser's makeshift burial that Young testified matched black plastic in the undercarriage of the Malibu. Both the broken pieces and the undercarriage were brought into the courtroom on Wednesday.

Timothy Rensch, Absolu's defense attorney, worked on sowing doubt in the 17-person jury when he asked Young if there was any blood evidence found in the trunk of the Malibu or at the apartment or if his client's DNA was found anywhere at either scene, on shell casings or on a .40 gun found in Rapid Creek near the fairgrounds.

Young admitted that none of Absolu's DNA was found, and there indeed was no positive results showing blood at the apartment where the state says Zaiser was killed.

Young declined to get into details of DNA testing, saying he is not a DNA expert. The state plans to bring in forensic experts to testify later in the trial.