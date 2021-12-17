Lead man charged with espionage makes initial court appearance

A Lead man charged with attempting to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government made his initial appearance in court Friday in Rapid City.

John Murray Rowe Jr. 63, attempted to provide classified national defense information to the Russian government, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rowe, originally from Massachusetts, was employed for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for multiple defense contractors and held various security clearances from secret to top secret while working on matters relating to the U.S. Air Force's aerospace technology.

A preliminary hearing was set at Friday's hearing for 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

"After committing a number of security violations and revealing a fervent interest in Russian affairs, including whether he could obtain a security clearance from the Russian government, Rowe was identified as a potential insider threat and terminated from employment.

"Based on his conduct, FBI began an undercover operation to determine Rowe’s willingness to communicate classified information to a foreign government," the release states. "In March 2020, Rowe met with an undercover FBI employee who posed as an agent of the Russian government. Over the course of the next eight months, Rowe exchanged over 300 emails with the purported Russian agent, confirming his willingness to work for the Russian government and discussing his knowledge of classified information relating to U.S. national security and military interests."

If convicted of the espionage charge, Rowe faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison.

The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office is investigating the case with assistance provided by the Lead Police Department in South Dakota.

Rowe is being represented by Alecia Fuller, an assistant federal public defender in South Dakota.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman is prosecuting the case while Rowe remains in South Dakota.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wolfe for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Scott Claffee of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case, which will eventually be transferred to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Rowe is being held in federal custody.