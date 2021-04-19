Lead’s Taylor Beagle breaks Augustana swimming records, collects more All-America honors at national meet

Beagle said her training along the way was atypical of what she was used to, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the Vikings’ season. Still, head coach Lindsie Micko pushed her to make up for lost time.

“With COVID and everything, we ended up starting a little bit late this year, which was kind of nerve-racking, but Lindsie (Micko), my coach, she does a really good job of just getting us started right from the get-go,” she said. “As much as it sucks while it’s happening, getting up so high in yardage so quick, she’s really good about making sure we do what we need to. It’s taxing but it’s definitely worth it.”

While Beagle wrapped up her senior season on a high note, garnering career performances, she isn’t done yet. The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes of winter sports due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, and Beagle is taking advantage.

With Augustana set to begin its first-ever men’s swimming program, and with better swimmers joining the women’s team, thanks in part to the notice Beagle has given the Vikings, she said she wants to be there to see it.