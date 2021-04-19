Lead’s Taylor Beagle breaks Augustana swimming records, collects more All-America honors at national meet

Back in high school, competing as a member of the Black Hills Gold Swimming Club, Taylor Beagle wasn’t even sure if she wanted to swim in college.
Cut to four years later, and the Lead native is among the best in Division II swimming and has solidified herself in Augustana University athletics history.
Beagle qualified for the NCAA Division II Women's Swimming and Diving Championships for the fourth straight year, held last month in Birmingham, Alabama, and capped off her senior campaign with a First-Team All-America honor, three Second-Team All-America honors and a school record.
From her humble roots in a small town, she said participating, and succeeding, on a national stage was an incredible experience.
“It was pretty fulfilling, just coming from a smaller South Dakota club and my times coming out of high school, where it’s super competitive, especially at the national level,” said Beagle, a Lead-Deadwood graduate. “To be able to go there my senior year and come out with several All-America distinctions, it was pretty awesome.”
Beagle said she had goals set to become a First-Team All-American, and to eclipse a couple benchmarks in a pair of events. She wanted to break five minutes in the 500-yard freestyle and break 17 minutes in the 1,650-yard freestyle, which is one mile.
Her first accomplishment came on the first day of the championships, when she swam a 10:08.61 in the 1,000-yard freestyle to finish in eighth place and become a First-Team All-American for the first time in Augustana history.
Before attempting to reach her goals in the 500-yard and 1,650-yard free, she first competed in the 400-yard IM, where she broke her own school record by completing the event in 4:22.76 to finish in 13th place.
The next day, she did what she set out to do, breaking the five-minute mark in the 500-yard free twice, in both the preliminary and final races. Her final time of 4:57.38 was good for 13th place and another school record.
Then, on the final day of the championships, she swam the 1,650-yard free well under 17 minutes, surpassing her goal by nearly seven seconds with a time of 16:53.61 to end in 10th place with another school record.
Beagle said her performance in the 1,650-yard free meant the most to her, as she’s been trying to dip under 17 minutes since the first conference meet of her freshman year. She’s taken nearly 15 seconds of her time since.
“I wanted to break 17 minutes before I graduated,” she said. “I was super happy with how everything ended up, just to see everything pay off.”
Beagle said her training along the way was atypical of what she was used to, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the Vikings’ season. Still, head coach Lindsie Micko pushed her to make up for lost time.
“With COVID and everything, we ended up starting a little bit late this year, which was kind of nerve-racking, but Lindsie (Micko), my coach, she does a really good job of just getting us started right from the get-go,” she said. “As much as it sucks while it’s happening, getting up so high in yardage so quick, she’s really good about making sure we do what we need to. It’s taxing but it’s definitely worth it.”
While Beagle wrapped up her senior season on a high note, garnering career performances, she isn’t done yet. The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes of winter sports due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, and Beagle is taking advantage.
With Augustana set to begin its first-ever men’s swimming program, and with better swimmers joining the women’s team, thanks in part to the notice Beagle has given the Vikings, she said she wants to be there to see it.
“I’m pretty excited to be able to train with these girls and guys, and it’s exciting to know that competing at these national meets has brought (Augustana) some attention,” she said. “We’ve been able to get, each year, higher caliber swimmers into the program.”
She added that she also wants to defend her conference titles in the 1,000-yard free, 1,650-yard free and 400-yard IM, and try to build on her times.
“Since it was feasible, I just wanted to see what I could do next year,” she said.