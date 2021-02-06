Leaderboard shuffles at Rodeo Rapid City

Rough stock cowboys highlighted Rodeo Rapid City’s second performance on Friday night, producing changes atop the leaderboard in all three events.
Not surprising perhaps in that three of the top four bareback riders in last year’s world standings were on hand. So also was the reigning world champion saddle bronc gold buckle winner. And a Montana veteran bull rider looking to earn a return trip to the National Finals Rodeo after missing out the past two years.
Jess Pope, a 22-year-old, Kansas bareback rider kicked off the leaderboard shuffle with an 89.5-point ride on Sankey Rodeo’s Prarie Rose. Pope, who qualified for his first-ever NFR appearance in December by virtue of winning the Pro Tour Finale in Rapid City, has made an impressive jump in PRCA world standings in the past three years vaulting from 38th in world in his 2019 rookie year to third in 2020.
Pope credited a bucking horse that matched his style on Friday night, and valuable lessons learned from helpful veterans during his PRCA trek.
“I knew that horse was really going to buck and he would come around there to the right and he would be pretty honky, and I was excited about it. I like riding big bucking horses, they fit me good and it all worked out the way it was supposed to,” Pope said. “Will Lowe taught me how to ride horses, and he and Bobby Mote were the guys then so I studied their riding styles and tried to emulate them. Them and a lot of people have helped me out and I’m grateful for that.”
Another young man with an amazing resume grabbed the saddle bronc top spot. Ryder Wright, the reigning world champion, grabbed the lead in his family’s specialty — his father Cody is a two-time world champion, and uncles Jake and Spencer are former gold buckles winners as well.
Wright posted an 85.5-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s standout bucking horse, Electric Avenue, a horse the 22-year-old cowboy had a little history on. And not a pleasant one.
“He landed me on my butt the other time, so it was good to get back at him,” Wright said with a smile. “Fortunately, I knew that horse having been on him, and I saw him here last weekend with Mitch Pollock so I knew he would go out and do just what he did and it would be about me just doing my part.”
Another saddle bronc rider with a family history of excellence in the sport was in the chute on Friday night as well. Forty-one-year-old, JJ Elshere (Hereford), a former Rodeo Rapid City winner and a five-time NFR qualifier, turned in an 81-point ride to move grab 4th in event standings.
Defending Rodeo Rapid City saddle bronc champion and 2020 NFR qualifier, Shorty Garrett, came up short drawing a non-performing horse in his first trip out resulting in a re-ride. Unfortunately, the Eagle Butte cowboy failed to mark his bronc on the do-over.
Parker Breding (Edgar, Mont.) completed the trifecta of rough stock leader changes on a Friday night staying solidly in the center on a spinning, left-turning bull to post a 90.5-point bull ride to grab the event lead.
Breding, who currently sits 17th in world standings, was a hard luck loser in 2019 finishing 16th, one spot out of a NFR qualification, before dropping to 31st in 2020 when saddled with injuries.
The timed-event performers out in the early week slacks set a very high bar for the performance competitors to follow. The times posted by two-time reigning champion, Shad Mayfield (Clovis, N.M..), in tie down roping (8.0-seconds), Jake Kraupie (Bridgeport, NE) in steer wrestling (3.5), Brandee Prindle (Gilman City, Mo.) in barrel racing (11.80) and John Gaona ((Winkleman, Ariz.) and Trevor Nowlin (Casa Grande, Ariz.) in team roping (4.1) all exceeded the winning times in last year’s Rodeo Rapid City.
The highest spot earned on the overall leaderboard on Friday night came in barrel racing where Kathy Grimes (Medical Lake, Wash.) moved into the third spot with a 12.05-second run.
Rodeo Rapid concludes on Saturday with two performances, a 1:30 p.m. matinee and the 7:30 p.m. finale.