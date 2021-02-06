Leaderboard shuffles at Rodeo Rapid City

Rough stock cowboys highlighted Rodeo Rapid City’s second performance on Friday night, producing changes atop the leaderboard in all three events.

Not surprising perhaps in that three of the top four bareback riders in last year’s world standings were on hand. So also was the reigning world champion saddle bronc gold buckle winner. And a Montana veteran bull rider looking to earn a return trip to the National Finals Rodeo after missing out the past two years.

Jess Pope, a 22-year-old, Kansas bareback rider kicked off the leaderboard shuffle with an 89.5-point ride on Sankey Rodeo’s Prarie Rose. Pope, who qualified for his first-ever NFR appearance in December by virtue of winning the Pro Tour Finale in Rapid City, has made an impressive jump in PRCA world standings in the past three years vaulting from 38th in world in his 2019 rookie year to third in 2020.

Pope credited a bucking horse that matched his style on Friday night, and valuable lessons learned from helpful veterans during his PRCA trek.