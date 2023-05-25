Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eric Nelson, Cortney Ficken and Scott Sitts of Rapid City, Morgan Newman and Terri LaBrie of Sturgis, and Jacob Davis of Belle Fourche have been selected to be part of Leadership South Dakota’s 10th class.

The Class of 2024 will have 39 participants. They will begin the Leadership South Dakota program when they meet in Pierre this fall. The comprehensive statewide program has a mission to engage citizens from across the state. Leadership South Dakota provides participants with the background, unique experiences and insights necessary to be successful in leadership positions.

“We're so excited to announce the 10th class of Leadership South Dakota. We had a record-breaking number of applications and I'm honored to lead what will be my first flagship class of Leadership South Dakota,” said John Meyer, the program’s new executive director. “Leadership South Dakota has a strong history and a very bright future as we enter our second decade.”

Leadership South Dakota helps homegrown leaders expand their knowledge of the state. From Brookings to Rapid City and many unique places in between, participants learn from extraordinary people who have contributed to the fabric of our state. In the program, the 2024 class members will gain leadership and organizational management skills, helping them shape the future of our state.

More than 400 Leadership South Dakota graduates since the program began. The 2024 class will travel to a new area of the state for each of the seven sessions in the program to gain valuable insight about topics specific to that region. The 2024 class will hear from leaders about the challenges, opportunities and successes they have encountered on their journeys.

Go to leadershipsouthdakota.com/participants/ for more information about Leadership South Dakota and the full list of 2024 class members.