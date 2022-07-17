Leadership Spearfish accepting applications

The 2022-2023 Leadership Spearfish application period is open until Aug. 19 for the nine-month comprehensive leadership program.

The next session begins Sept. 7, with graduation in May 2023. The class meets once per month for a full day of engaging learning and self-growth.

The program is open to anyone who lives or works in the Spearfish area. Individuals from all segments of the community are encouraged to apply. Contact the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce at spearfishchamber.org or 605-642-2626 for more information or to register.

The Leadership Spearfish program is designed to promote a better understanding of this community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of community leaders. Since the program was established in 1986, Leadership Spearfish has graduated more than 550 leaders into the Spearfish area including emerging leaders, public and private industry executives, academic leaders and elected officials.

Many graduates go on to serve on local nonprofit boards and public committees and expand their engagement in the community.

Leadership Spearfish is designed to meet the community’s need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders. This program works to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise among leaders of area businesses and organizations.

With keynote speakers, panel discussions, professional development, team-building exercises, problem solving and site visits, participants gain valuable insight into the local economy. The topics change as the issues, challenges and opportunities in the community change. Participants have VIP access to the many different industries that create the positive climate of Spearfish.

"Leadership Spearfish is for everyone at all career levels, whether you have lived in Spearfish for life or are new to our community. It is about meeting the leaders of Spearfish, getting to know the businesses, understanding government, touring local industries, and using this knowledge to be a leader within your community. It is about the connections you make along the way and the doors that are opened," said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.