Leadership, the Rally and COVID-19

Given that Rally planning is ongoing, there are important points to be made. Covid-19 is not a supernatural phenomenon governed by fate. It traveled from bat caves across the Pacific to South Dakota because of what people choose to do, or not do.

From first transmission to humans to pandemic, people faced grim choices between closing businesses, cancelling events, versus allowing unnecessary suffering and death. Facing novel corona, leaders bear responsibility to control how fast it will spread, affecting the death toll. Minimum deaths, most now understand, occur if we continue to flatten the curve, socially distance, as long as it takes to produce effective vaccines and antivirals. The Black Hills are doing great so far in preserving life. Beating projections regarding deaths would be good. Cities with lines of refrigerated trailers full of bodies include New York, with thousands of international arrivals and delayed school closure after cases started, and New Orleans, that didn’t cancel Mardi Gras since few locals were infected yet.

Public health professionals currently evaluate gradual reopening of activity, more people back to work, where transmission is controlled, if people keep distancing, and individual cases can be traced and isolated. If we let up all the way, trying to return to normal early, COVID-19 would race through the unvaccinated population in weeks.