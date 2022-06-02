League approves Marshals ownership transfer

The Champions Indoor Football League officially approved the sale of the Rapid City Marshals on Thursday evening.

The CIF board of directors voted to accept the transfer from Pick Six Entertainment to Wes Johnson and Rebecca Chapman.

“We are extremely pleased to approve the application of Wes and Rebecca,” the league said in a statement. “Mr. Johnson has already been in Rapid City working tirelessly to right the ship.”

Johnson and Chapman announced the purchase of the team May 5 in a Facebook post. After the transfer process began, Pick Six Entertainment began defaulting on payments leading to unpaid wages and led an area hotel to boot the Marshals before their last home game.

Johnson told The Journal the duo was excited to receive the official go-ahead from the league, but knows there is a rough road ahead.

“We couldn’t be more optimistic of the future of the Marshals in Rapid City than we are today,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are wholly committed to the team and the Rapid City community to ensure the Marshals are the best organization in the CIF.”

Earlier in the day, the CIF also approved the transfer of ownership for the Billings Outlaws from Pick Six Entertainment to Steven Titus, who already received approval in May to purchase the Wyoming Outlaws from Pick Six.

The league highlighted the stability of the Marshals' new ownership group.

“They have a strong financial backing and the operational know-how to ensure Rapid City has indoor football for years to come,” the statement said. “The CIF strongly believes in this market, and Wes and Rebecca will do great things there.”

Johnson and Chapman are hosting an event for the team’s corporate partners to signal the transfer of ownership and wrap up the season at 6 p.m. Monday at Murphy’s Pub.

“One thing we have confirmed in the last three weeks, being in the community and interacting with our partners, is that Rapid City wants to see the Marshals succeed and be here for the long term,” Johnson said. “Rebecca and I are going to do whatever we can to make that a reality.”

The Marshals wrap up the regular season on the road against the top-ranked Sioux City Bandits at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

