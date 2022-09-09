Learn about DNA and more at genealogy seminars

Rapid City Society for Genealogical Research will explore how to use DNA testing in genealogy research, where to find reputable genealogy information online and much more during its upcoming seminars Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

“The society … is a group dedicated to promoting genealogy research. We can help you look into your family history and help you build a family tree of information,” society member Jo Kimery said in a press release.

The two-day seminars are appropriate for beginners or those who have more experience with genealogy. The event opens with a mixer at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 in the South Dakota Mines Classroom Building in Rapid City. The mixer is an opportunity for genealogy enthusiasts to meet others who share their interest in family history research. The mixer will be followed at 7 p.m. by a seminar, DNA Basics: An Introduction to DNA and Genealogy. The mixer and seminar are free and open to the public.

Speaker Beth Taylor will explain why DNA testing is valuable, which tests are available to take, and how the results can be helpful in genealogy research. Taylor is a board-certified genealogist who works as a United States/Canada Family Research at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City.

A full day of presentations is scheduled for Oct. 1. Registration is required by Sept. 15 to attend the Oct. 1 seminars. The cost is $55 and includes the seminars, handouts, lunch, snacks, door prizes. There also will be a quilt raffle. The first 50 people who register will each receive a genealogy reference flip-books. To register or for more information, go to rcgenealogy.com or call 406-550-1948.

The Oct. 1 schedule of events begins with registration from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. Alice Hoyt Veen will present the morning sessions. Hoyt Veen is board-certified genealogist, professional researcher and genealogical educator. Her specialties include Iowa, Midwestern and territorial research, land and military records. She serves as a trustee for the BCG Education Fund, a charitable trust advancing the educational aims of the Board for Certification of Genealogists. She has spoken at national, regional and state conferences and for numerous Iowa organizations.

Introduction to Genealogy, 8:30 a.m. -- Every family has a story to tell. Learn the basics to get started uncovering your family’s story through methods including online research options, projects on paper and traditional on-site research.

Gems and Junk: A Beginner’s Guide to Online Research, 9:45 a.m. -- Today there is an amazing selection of online resources for genealogical research. What are the best options and how do you differentiate between true “gems” and outright junk? Explore the very best and worst of online genealogy.

Timelines: Your Ancestor’s Lifeline, 11 a.m. -- Successful genealogists use timelines in every step of their research process. Timelines are easy to construct and offer valuable context for your ancestor’s life. Learn how to use this essential tool.

After a lunch break, Taylor will give the afternoon presentations.

The Bred, the Wed, the Dead: An Introduction to U.S. Vital Records, 12:45 p.m. – This session is designed to provide a basic understanding of United States vital records including births, marriages and deaths. This session will address various types of records and the regional differences in the availability of those records.

DNA: I’ve Tested … Now What?, 2 p.m. -- Learn how to use your DNA results to find answers to your genealogy research questions.

Before the final session of the day, there will be a 3 p.m. celebration of the South Dakota Genealogical Society’s 40th anniversary with cupcakes.

The final session of the day is Forgotten Wives, Mothers and Old Maids: Tracing Women in U.S. Research, 3:15 p.m. Tracing women is not easy, especially before 1850, because they are hidden in the records of men in their lives. This session will introduce strategies for locating and identifying women.

Genealogy research satisfies curiosity and can even be beneficial to physical and emotional heath.

“Why in the world would you want to learn more about the family members who came before you? Learning about the background of our family members and ancestors is not only interesting but can be life-saving. Some medical conditions are hereditary, and by learning about the past, you get to know any medical conditions that run in your family,” Kimery said in a press release.

“Also, did your ancestors participate in historical events? Why do you have certain family traditions? Do you understand the cultures your ancestors came from? All of these things are important in having good emotional health. Studies show that without understanding the people you came from, you may not truly feel that you fit in anywhere. This is especially important for teens as they grow into adulthood. Enlightening the whole family on your family history is a great way to promote emotional health in all family members,” she said.