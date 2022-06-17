Learn about the region at History Days

Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society's sixth annual History Days are Friday and Saturday at Sturgis City Auditorium. This year's theme, “History: Lost and Found," focuses on researching, preserving and sharing history.

History Days opens Friday with a reception and cash bar from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sturgis City Auditorium. Browse through booths displaying historical artifacts, pictures and other information and memorabilia. Booths will be open during Friday's reception and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

Booths include information and displays about Bear Butte Creek preservation, Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society, Silver City, genealogy, the USS General S.D. Sturgis transport ship during World War II, photo preservation, West River History Conference, and Society of the Black Hills Pioneers. Items from the Old Fort Meade Museum and the former Faith Museum, and photos from the Bob Lee Collection will also be on display. Ruby Gabriel, a local Meade County author, will also have a booth about a book she recently wrote about Meade County.

Two programs will be presented Saturday at Sturgis Public Library — “Basics of Scanning and Preserving Photos” by Dustin White, owner of White’s Canvas Art Company of Sturgis, 11 a.m., and “Family History: Also Known as Genealogy — Getting Started” by Cathy Druckrey, Rapid City Society for Genealogical Research, 1 p.m.

For those who want to learn more about the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society, a booth with information about the Society and membership will be available. There are five levels of membership in the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society: individual membership, $25 per year; family membership, $35 per year; student membership, $15 per year; life membership, one-time payment of $5,000; and business sponsorship, $250 per year.

For more information, contact 605-381-5395 or mark@sturgishistory.org.

